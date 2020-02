Wiscasset cheerleaders competed at the State Class D cheering championships on Sat., Feb. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Wolverine squad finished eighth. Central Aroostook won with 74.6 points, followed by Penobscot Valley 72.1, Bangor Christian 62.9, Woodland 52, Penquis 51.6, Lee Academy 47.5, Machias 47.5, and Wiscasset 41.6. Wiscasset was presented with the South Class D Sportsmanship award.

