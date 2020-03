The Wiscasset Community Center will be closing at noon on Monday, March 16 due to the coronavirus threat. Because they are a town run facility, the decision was made by town manager John O’Connell early on March 16.

Currently they are scheduled to reopen on Mon., March 30.

“We have been doing everything possible we could,” director Duane Goud said. To keep the community safe “they felt it was in the best interest to close it down,” Duane said.

