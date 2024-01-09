Advanced Search
Wiscasset games against North Haven postponed Make-up Thursday, Jan. 23, same times

at

Wiscasset home basketball games with North Haven, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, have been postponed. They will be made up on Thursday, Jan. 23. Middle school coed at 11 a.m., high school girls at 12:30 p.m., and high school boys at 2 p.m.

