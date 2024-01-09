Wiscasset home basketball games with North Haven, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, have been postponed. They will be made up on Thursday, Jan. 23. Middle school coed at 11 a.m., high school girls at 12:30 p.m., and high school boys at 2 p.m.
