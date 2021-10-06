Advanced Search
Wiscasset games postponed this week

at

All games and practices at Wiscasset Middle High School have been postponed until Oct. 12. According to the school’s website, there are three COVID-19 cases at the school, including two students. The school has gone to remote learning for the week.

