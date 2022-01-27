Wiscasset girls basketball game scheduled for Jan. 27 at Boothbay has been postponed. The Wiscasset boys and girls basketball games against Telstar, scheduled for Fri., Jan. 28, have been postponed.

Superintendent Dr. Terry L. Wood wrote in a memo to staff, students and families that Wiscasset schools “are beginning to see an increased number of students who will be required to quarantine and isolate within the past week. We have been notified by the CDC that we are currently in outbreak status due to the number of students absent from both schools due to illness. At this point in time, we will transition into remote learning for both schools beginning tomorrow, Friday, January 28, 2022 through Wednesday, February 2, 2022. We will reassess the situation on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and make any further decisions regarding continuing remote learning at both schools or returning to in-person instruction.

