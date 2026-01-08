The Wiscasset girls basketball team beat Richmond 29-27 in overtime in a battle between Class D South teams on Monday, Jan. 5 in Wiscasset. The Wolverines blew a seven point lead in the closing minutes of the game and then had to hold off the Bobcats in overtime to earn their first win of the season. The Wolverines avenged a 32-30 loss to the Bobcats from Dec. 4.

“The win was all about hard effort and staying the course in the face of adversity,” said Dana Lawrence. “In our huddle before overtime, we talked about putting the first four quarters behind us, and instead focusing on taking care of the ball and continuing to pressure the Bobcats.”

The Wolverines, who trailed 10-7 at halftime, held the Bobcats to a pair of points in the third quarter as they surged to a 16-12 advantage at the break. Richmond rallied to take an 18 16 lead early in the fourth quarter. Wiscasset then turned the tide with a nine-point run that shifted the momentum as the Wolverines claimed a commanding 25-18 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Trixie Loyola and Michelle Farrin both scored a 3-pointer during the Wiscasset run, Olivia Marshall tallied a basket, and Emma Moody added a free throw.

Richmond’s Kaylynn Brilliant stunned the Wolverines and quieted the home crowd by going on a seven-point scoring run in less than a minute, including a 3 pointer that knotted the score 25-25. The Bobcats had the ball in their offensive end with a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but the Wolverines were able to grab a rebound and run out the clock to send it to overtime.

Loyola scored a basket in the opening minute of overtime to give the Wolverines a lead as they survived a sequence of failed shot attempts by the Bobcats in the final seconds to secure the win.

“It was a team effort, but strong play by Trixie and Olivia pushed us over the top,” said Lawrence. “Michelle was a work horse doing a little of everything, Emma made good decisions, Jessie was steady as usual, and Ava Lambert gave us quality minutes as a young player in a support role.”

Loyola led the Wolverines with 12 points, followed by Farrin 9, Moody and Olivia Marshall 3 each, and Jessie Rhinebolt 2.

Brilliant was the top scorer for Richmond with 10 points.

Wiscasset improved to 1-7 with the win while Richmond dropped to 1-6.

Old Orchard 53 – Wiscasset 24

The Wiscasset girls basketball team lost to Old Orchard Beach 53-24 on Friday, Jan. 2 in Wiscasset.

The Wolverines got off to a slow start and trailed 13-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Seagulls extended their lead to 27-12 at halftime and to 45-18 after three periods of action.

Michelle Farrin led Wiscasset with 9 points, followed by Emma Moody and Trixie Loyola with 4 points each, Hailey Bonang 3, and Makynlee Wright and Emmalyn Terrance 2 each.

Regan Portridge scored 27 points to lead the Seagulls.

Olivia Marshall knocks down a free throw in the closing seconds of Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Emma Moody scores during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Ava Lambert (left) passes to Olivia Marshall during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Emma Moody makes a clutch free throw in the fourth quarter of Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia Marshall drives to the basket during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Michelle Farrin sinks a 3-pointer during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Michelle Farrin shoots a free throw during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Trixie Loyola sprints past a Bobcat on the way to the hoop during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Trixie Loyola starts a fast break up the court during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Jessie Rhinebolt dribbles out of danger during Wiscasset’s 29-27 overtime win against Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

