The Wiscasset girls basketball beat Islesboro 20-14 on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in Islesboro. The Wolverines led 13-4 at halftime and held off the Islanders to secure their second victory of the season.

Jessie Rhinebolt was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 10 points. Also scoring for Wiscasset were Michelle Farrin 6, and Trixie Loyola and Maddie Richardson 2 apiece.

Samantha Conover led Islesboro with 6 points.

Buckfield 70 – Wiscasset 24

The Wolverines lost to Buckfield 70-24 on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Wiscasset. The Bucks exploded to a 41-16 lead at halftime and cruised from there.

Michelle Fortin led Wiscasset with 9 points, followed by Trixie Loyola and Jessie Rhinebolt 6 apiece, Hailey Bonang 2, and Maddie Richardson 1. Sarae Devoe scored 16 points and Chloe Bennett tallied 14 to lead the Bucks.

Searsport 28 – Wiscasset 21

Searsport defended its home court for a 28-21 win over visiting Wiscasset in girls basketball action on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Searsport led 5-4, 9-6, and 20-14 in the evenly matched contest.

Scoring for the Wolverines were Jesse Rhinebolt with 9, Trixie Loyola 4, Emmalynn Terrance 4, and Michelle Farrin and Maddy Richardson 2 each.

Scoring for Searsport were Willow Low 8, Emma Helbie 6, Lily Dawson 6, Addie Braga 4, and LB Ellis and Elizabeth Apelz 2 each.

