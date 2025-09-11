Pine Tree Academy scored with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime session to defeat the Wiscasset girls soccer team 3-2 in the opening game of the season for both squads on Thursday, Sept. 4 in Wiscasset.

The Wolverines clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit and were in control of the ball for most of the overtime periods before losing on a fluke play.

The Wolverines trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half but kept battling. Pine Tree Academy scored with 16 minutes remaining in the game to boost their lead to 2-0, but the Wolverines came storming back in the closing minutes.

Olivia Marshall broke though with the team’s first goal of the year with 12 minutes left to narrow the margin to 2-1. The Wolverines pressed hard and after several shots on goal they finally scored again with less than two minutes remaining when Mya Marshall lofted a high shot over the goalie on a direct kick from the right wing.

The game would remain tied 2-2 through regulation. The Wolverines controlled the ball in the Pine Tree Academy defensive end for most of the first five-minute overtime but could not get another goal past the goalkeeper.

After Wiscasset dominated the first three minutes of the second overtime, Pine Tree Academy cleared the ball up the field and took advantage of a miscommunication between defenders and snuck the ball into the far corner to end the match 3-2.

“After dominating the overtime it was a tough way to lose, but I’m very proud of the way the girls played,” said Wolverines head coach Chelsea Taylor. “I like the way we rallied back after being down 2-0 and with a lucky break in overtime we could have easily been the winner today against a good Pine Tree team.”

Raegan Eddy makes a run up the left wing during Wiscasset’s 3-2 overtime loss to Pine Tree Academy on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Jessie Rhinebolt sprints up the field with the ball during Wiscasset’s 3-2 overtime loss to Pine Tree Academy on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Michelle Farrin traps the ball during Wiscasset’s 3-2 overtime loss to Pine Tree Academy at home on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Freshman Adrianna Farrell battles for the ball during Wiscasset’s 3-2 overtime loss to Pine Tree Academy at home on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia Marshall scored the first goal of the season for the Wolverines during Wiscasset’s 3-2 overtime loss to Pine Tree Academy on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo)

