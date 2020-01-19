Wiscasset girls soccer presented sportsmanship award

Wiscasset girls soccer team were presented the 2019 Willy Walter sportsmanship award on Jan. 18. Fifty midcoast officials voted on the award throughout the soccer season. Teams were judged on game sportsmanship from coaches, players and fans. The team was coached by Duane Goud, and assistant Todd Souza. The award was presented by official Todd Underwood.

Team members are Kaitlyn Main, Jade Rego, Kateleen Trask, Kylie Peoples, Gwen Webber, Eliza Parades, Kayla Cossette, Briana Colson-Orr, D’Nisha Dawkins, Latisha Wright, Zoey Waltz, Angie Haggett, Jasmine Rego and Carolyn Potter.

