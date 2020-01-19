Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset girls soccer presented sportsmanship award

at

Wiscasset girls soccer team were presented the 2019 Willy Walter sportsmanship award on Jan. 18. Fifty midcoast officials voted on the award throughout the soccer season. Teams were judged on game sportsmanship from coaches, players and fans. The team was coached by Duane Goud, and assistant Todd Souza. The award was presented by official Todd Underwood.

Team members are Kaitlyn Main, Jade Rego, Kateleen Trask, Kylie Peoples, Gwen Webber, Eliza Parades, Kayla Cossette, Briana Colson-Orr, D’Nisha Dawkins, Latisha Wright, Zoey Waltz, Angie Haggett, Jasmine Rego and Carolyn Potter.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company