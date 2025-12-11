The Wiscasset girls basketball team lost 32-30 to Richmond in the closing seconds of their first game of the season on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. The Bobcats scored the deciding basket with four seconds remaining to claim the win. The narrow margin was a big improvement for the Wolverines compared to a 54-31 loss to the Bobcats last season on Jan. 6.

“The girls battled right to the end,” said head coach Dana Lawrence. “I’m proud of the way we played; it could have gone either way.”

Jessie Rhinebolt was the top scorer for the Wolverines with 8 points. Michelle Farrin and Trixie Loyola scored 7 each, Olivia Marshall 4, and Mackynlee Wright and Madelynne Richardson 2 each. Charlotte Crawson led the Bobcats with 7.

North Haven 42 – Wiscasset 28

The Wolverines lost 42-28 in a girls basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 6 in North Haven. The Wolverines trailed North Haven (1-0) 16-9 at the end of the first frame, 26-15 at the half, and 34-22 after three.

Michelle Farrin scored 12 points to lead the Wolverines. Also scoring for Wiscasset were Trixie Loyola 7, Olivia Marshall 5, and Ava Lambert and Emmalyn Tarrance 2 each. Elsie Mann was the top scorer for North Haven with 21 points.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here are some additional pictures from the Richmond game:

Trixie Loyola lines up a shot during Wiscasset’s 32-30 loss to the Bobcats on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. (Mic LeBel photo) Ava Lambert passes the ball around a defender during Wiscasset’s 32-30 loss on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. (Mic LeBel photo) Jessie Rhinebolt fires a pass during Wiscasset’s 32-30 loss to the Bobcats on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. (Mic LeBel photo) Michelle Farrin scores a basket during Wiscasset’s 32-30 loss to the Bobcats on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. (Mic LeBel photo) Michelle Farrin takes a shot during Wiscasset’s 32-30 loss to the Bobcats on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Richmond. (Mic LeBel photo)

