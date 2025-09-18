The Wiscasset girls volleyball team beat North Yarmouth Academy 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 15 at Morse High School in Bath.

NYA held off a late rally by the Wolverines to win the first set 25 23. The Wolverines won the second set 27-25 after NYA came back from a big deficit to force the extended set. The Wolverines built off that momentum to win the third set by a more comfortable 25-18 margin, and then clinched the win by taking the fourth set 25-13. Player statistics for the match were not available at press time.

Wiscasset, competing in Class C, improved to 3-2 on the season with the victory. NYA dropped to 2-1 in Class D.

Wiscasset 3 – Orono 0

The Wiscasset girls volleyball team beat swept Orono 3-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Morse High School in Bath. The cooperative Wiscasset team, which has four players from Morse on its roster, is playing its home games in Bath until renovations at the Wiscasset gym are completed later this month. The set scores and player statistics for the match were not available at press time.

