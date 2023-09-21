Advanced Search
Wiscasset Girls Win First Game Of The Season

The Wiscasset-Boothbay girls soccer team defeated Vinalhaven 3-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to pick up the Wolverines’ first win of the season. Wiscasset-Boothbay ‘s last win came on Sept. 29, 2021 with a 6-1 victory over Dirigo.

“I am very happy. They have worked so hard,” coach Keara Hunter.

Wiscasset jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on a pair of goals from Anna Gosselin. The first came with 13:15 to play on a cross from Mya Marshall. Gosselin beat Vinalhaven keeper Lydia Wentworth to the upper deck.

Gosselin found net again just two and a half minutes later on a cross from Brianna Farrin.

Wiscasset’s Olivia Marshall put the game out of reach of Vinalhaven with 26 minutes remaining in the game after receiving a diagonal pass from Farrin from the left side.

Vinalhaven outshot Wiscasset 12-10. Addison Eckert made nine saves in net for the Wolverines, including a couple of breakaways from Vinalhaven’s Becca Osgood. Wentworth made seven saves for Vinalhaven.

Jordan Chamness, Wiscasset-Boothbay’s defensive general, made several stops on Vinalhaven breaks. She moved up to striker in the second half and had a couple of solid shots on net, which were saved by Wentworth.

