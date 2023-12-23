Wiscasset boys basketball team defeated Islesboro 41-31 on Friday, Dec. 22 to improve their record to 3-1. Coming off an overtime win over the Eagles on the island, Islesboro came to Wiscasset seeking revenge. The Wolverines took an 18-8 lead a the half then scored the first two hoops of the third period to take a 14 point lead. Alex Richard scored two at the foul line after an intentional foul called on Islesboro. Spencer Pinkham then scored on a Jevar Garricks feed in the rally.

The Eagles collected their first of four second half technical fouls, after Harper Conover chest bumped a Wiscasset player after an official told the two to separate. Islesboro pulled within eight, before Wiscasset sank back to back threes from Tucker Davenport and Paul Lambert and Richardson drove the length of the court for two to put Wiscasset up 30-16 at the end of three. The Eagles forced nine fourth period turnovers with their press, to cut the lead to three with 3:23 to play. Three more technical fouls in quick succession saw Islesboro head coach ejected. Logan Burns fouled out, leaving the Eagles to finish the game with four players, as Robert Conover was injured earlier in the period.

Wiscasset was led by S-Pinkham with 19, and Garricks 11. Islesboro was led by Finnegan Calderwood with 15.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

