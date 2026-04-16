Wiscasset Softball Continues Rebuild

The Wiscasset softball team hopes to improve on the 2-13 record it complied in 2025 when they take the field for their first games of the season Tuesday, April 28. The pair of wins last season were the first for the varsity softball program since 2019, before the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19.

Chelsea Taylor took over as head coach in 2021 and has been patiently helping to rebuild the program. Her first three seasons, the program competed against a JV schedule. Last year, the program returned to the varsity level and competed in Class D South.

Part of Taylor’s challenge is to fill out the roster. This season, the softball program has 11 members signed up and is still in the process of encouraging other signups. Last year the team had 12 players and graduated three, including starting pitcher Makayla Bush and catcher Anna Strozier.

“We lost our main pitcher and our catcher to graduation last year, so we will just continue the rebuilding process,” said Taylor. “Despite having big shoes to fill, I have high hopes for this year’s team. I hope we are able to get another couple of victories this season. If we’re able to log three wins, we will beat our own record from last year, which would be exciting. Ultimately, I just want the team to have fun and make skill progress as the season goes on.”

At present, the young squad has two seniors – Brooke Lincoln and Sara Applebee.

“A big chunk of our roster this year are freshmen who played for our middle school team,” said Taylor. “Everyone has been playing really well so far in our first few days of practice. Most of them have played together and played for me for a while now, so they know each other’s strengths and get along well.”

It is still early in the preseason, but Taylor said she already has a good idea of which players are poised to lead the team on offense and defense this season.

“Sophomore Ella Travis and junior Addy Eckert are returning players who should have strong at bats for us,” said Taylor. “Adrianna Farrell, a freshman, was a big hitter for the middle school team and I expect her to make an impact on offense this year. Eckert will be our main pitcher and is a strong fielder whether at pitcher or shortstop. Sophomore Ava Lambert is another strong defensive player, who will be catching and playing second this season.”

Farrell and pitcher Makynlee Wright are expected to give the team “a spark” despite their youth, according to Taylor. Taylor will be supported by volunteer assistant coach Qiana Hyman, a former Wolverines player who graduated in 2024. The Wolverines’ preseason schedule includes a game at Searsport on Tuesday, April 14 and a Morse on Thursday, April 16. The season officially kicks off on April 28 with a home doubleheader against Vinalhaven in the morning and Forest Hills in the afternoon.

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