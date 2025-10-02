The Wiscasset girls volleyball team defeated Maranacook 3-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Morse High School in Bath.

After dropping the first set 25-18, Wiscasset swept the next three sets 25-13, 25-20, and 25-16 to earn the victory. The Wolverines improved to 5-3 on the season with the win.

Portland 3 – Wiscasset 0

The Wiscasset volleyball team lost 3-0 to Portland in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 25 in Portland.

Portland won the first set 25-17. Emily West and Ella Burkhardt came out strong for Wiscasset, each recording a seven-point serving streak. Burkhardt also tallied four blocks and a pair of kills in the set while Sadie West had a standout performance with 12 digs for the Wolverines.

Portland won the second extended set 31-29 to take a commanding 2 0 lead. Emily West led Wiscasset again with another long serving run and added four kills and six digs. Sadie West contributed nine digs. Burkhardt registered three blocks and three kills.

Losing an exhausting second set may have taken a toll on the young and short-handed Wiscasset team. Portland cruised to a 25-8 win in the third set to complete the sweep.

“We stayed competitive through the first two sets, but mentally the girls checked out in the third,” said Wolverines head coach Julie Jones. “We were a bit out of sync. I had two starters out, one with the flu and another nursing a sprained ankle, which definitely impacted our rhythm.”

Ella Burkhardt tips the ball over the net during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Sadie West serves a hard shot over the net during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Emily West passes the ball during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Emily West nails a jump serve during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Morse High School in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia West finds a soft spot in the Black Bears defense during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Addison West gets down low to pass the ball during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia West serves during Wiscasset’s 3-1 win over Maranacook on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some more bonus photos from the match against Maranacook:

