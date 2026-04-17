WMHS Announces Winter Sports Awards

Athletic Director Brandon Rogers recently announced the winners of the Wiscasset Middle High School winter sports awards.

Boys basketball award winners include Julien King (MVP), Spencer Smith-Pinkham (Wolverine award), Evan Puterbaugh (co-most improved), and Isaiah Smith (co most improved).

Girls basketball awards were presented to Michelle Farrin (MVP), Emmalynn Terrance (most improved), and Natalie Ruzyckij (Wolverines award).

Wiscasset-Boothbay swim team awards were presented to Byran Hills (coach’s award) and Allie Smart (most improved).

Ben Gapski was recognized as the MVP of the Boothbay-Wiscasset boys track team.

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