The Spruce Mountain boys soccer team scored in the second overtime session to defeat Wiscasset-Boothbay 6-5 in an epic battle on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Wiscasset. It was a heart-breaking loss for the Wolverines as the Phoenix had tied the score 5-5 with just ten seconds remaining to send the hard-fought match into overtime.

The contest was the first Wiscasset boys soccer game since 2021, after which the program was postponed until this season when the Wolverines formed a cooperative squad with Boothbay Region High School and joined the new 8 Person division started by the Maine Principals’ Association in 2023.

Tucker Davenport scored two goals for the Wolverines, and Jevar Garrick and Dylan Rines each scored one. Garricks had one assist. The Wiscasset-Boothbay squad also benefited from an own goal that went into the Spruce Mountain net after being booted there by accident by a Phoenix player.

Davenport beat a Spruce Mountain defender and scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway to boost the Wolverines to a 5-4 lead with just 2:52 remaining in the game.Spruce Mountain controlled the ball for the remainder of regulation and finally knotted the score 5-5 with just ten seconds left on a controversial goal. Wolverines goalie Paul Lambert made a save but the ball was jarred loose by a Spruce Mountain attacker and subsequently another Phoenix player knocked the ball into the goal to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

The Phoenix won the game with 1:55 remaining in the second and final overtime period when a player headed the ball into the goal after a nice crossing pass from a teammate.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

