The Wiscasset boys basketball team was defeated 76-36 by Valley High School in the Class D South semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Wolverines finished this year’s campaign with a 10-10 record after not winning a game last season.

The five seed in Class D South, Wiscasset got off to a good start and trailed the top seed Cavaliers (16-4) by just two points, 15-13, at the end of the first quarter. Valley’s offense exploded out of the break with an 11-0 run, and their lead steadily increased to 38-19 at the half. The Cavaliers outscored Wiscasset 20-10 in the third quarter to put the game away. Landin Shorey led the Wolverines with 16 points and Jevar Garricks chipped in 10. Harry Lewis scored 27 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the way for Valley.

