Wolverines soccer team pick up first win of the season

Wiscasset- Boothbay girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season, 6-1 on Sept 29 in the Wolverines den. Falyn Harriman netted five goals and Anna Gosselin one. Katy Nein had two assists and Harriman one. Dirigo scored on a first half penalty kick by Destiny Jackson.

