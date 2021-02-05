Advanced Search
Wrestlers May Start Practicing, But No Matches Yet

at

The Maine Principals’ Association’s wrestling committee met Wednesday, Feb. 3 to discuss the fate of the 2021 wrestling season. The season has been delayed due to elevated COVID-19 numbers and wrestling being in a high-risk category.

Maine Principals’ Association Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson said on Friday, Feb. 5 that the committee decided to allow coaches to work with their athletes and hold practices five days a week.

The committee did not decide if or when there will be a season. “Coaches can work with kids if they want to. If that is a good thing for the kids, we are happy to do that,” Bisson said.

The Maine Principals’ Association is holding off on making a decision about a season to see if the COVID-19 situation improves enough in the state to allow interscholastic competition in high-risk sports. The committee will meet again in late February, after vacation, to make a decision on a season.

“If nothing changes, there will not be a season,” Bisson said.

