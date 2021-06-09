Sixth seed York baseball defeated Medomak Valley 13-3 on June 8 in a South Class B preliminary game in York. The game was delayed due to a thunder storm, and ended after six innings due to a 10 run mercy ruling. Mather collected the win, and Isaac McCollett took the loss.

Hayden Staples led the Panthers at the plate with two hits and two RBI’s. Blake Morrison, Ethan Reed and Aiden Starr added a single each.

Mather drove in five runs for York with a two singles, and Gennaro, Neal and Contant hit a double and single each to lead York.

