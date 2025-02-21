York won the battle of the undefeated with a 50-40 win over Medomak Valley boys basketball team in the South Class B Regional championship game to earn a berth in the State Class B title game. Both teams were 20-0 going into the contest.

York led 14-9 at the quarter, the score was tied 20-20 at the half, and York led 34-27 at the end of three. The Wildcats took a nine point lead with four minutes remaining. Medomak scored back to back hoops from Mason Nguyen and Kristian Schumann to pull with five with 1:50 to play.

Lucas Sketchum scored for York to boost their lead to seven. Medomak was sent to the line for six foul shots with under 1:20 to play, including two technical fouls. The Panthers converted on just one of six, which proved to be their undoing. Ketchum and Nguyen traded hoops, before Reece MacDonald hit a pair at the line and scored a hoop for a 10 point Wildcat winYork was led by Lucas Bouchard with 16 and MacDonald 15. Medomak was led by Nguyen with 12, Rocco DePatsy 10 and Gabe Lash 9.

.

