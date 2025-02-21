The Lincoln County News
York wins battle of the undefeated, punches ticket to States York 50 - Medomak Valley 40

York won the battle of the undefeated with a 50-40 win over Medomak Valley boys basketball team in the South Class B Regional championship game to earn a berth in the State Class B title game. Both teams were 20-0 going into the contest.

York led 14-9 at the quarter, the score was tied 20-20 at the half, and York led 34-27 at the end of three.  The Wildcats took a nine point lead with four minutes remaining. Medomak scored back to back hoops from Mason Nguyen and Kristian Schumann to pull with five with 1:50 to play.

Lucas Sketchum scored for York to boost their lead to seven. Medomak was sent to the line for six foul shots with under 1:20 to play, including two technical fouls. The Panthers converted on just one of six, which proved to be their undoing. Ketchum and Nguyen traded hoops, before Reece MacDonald hit a pair at the line and scored a hoop for a 10 point Wildcat winYork was led by Lucas Bouchard with 16 and MacDonald 15. Medomak was led by Nguyen with 12, Rocco DePatsy 10 and Gabe Lash 9.

Gabe Lash goes inside for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Mason Nguyen takes a jump shot for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

