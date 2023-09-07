Young LA Field Hockey Team Focused On Building A Culture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lincoln Academy field hockey team enters the fall season with no seniors on its 15-player roster. Of the eight players returning from last season, four are sophomores and four are juniors.

“We have a young team, but what they lack in experience they make up for in positive attitude and work ethic,” said returning head coach Lindsey Herring.” We’re focused on building a team culture and instead of wins and losses, we’ll measure success based on sportsmanship, work ethic and how they support each other.”

After the Eagle’s 11-1 opening day loss to Erskine on Thursday, Aug. 31, Herring received some positive feedback from the game’s officials.

“The refs came over to tell me how impressed they were with how the girls played,” said Herring. “They commented on both their sportsmanship on the field and how they never gave up.”

This year’s captains, Olivia Crooker and Vivian Burns, are both juniors.

“Olivia (Crooker), Bailey Brewer, and Francis McGonigle played club hockey during the offseason, which puts them at an advantage,” Herring said. “We have several players this year that have never played before, so we’ll have a broad spectrum of skill. They all bring something to the table, and most important is their dedication which is imperative toward our success.

“Although they’re less experienced, they are learning to play strong fundamental field hockey together, which will pay off in the long run,” she said.

Herring sees one advantage to having such a young team.

“This year, of our 15 players, only two will have been coached by anyone but me, so they are all on the same page and moldable to our systems and culture,” she said. “I can already see their game developing and we’re only into the first week of the regular season.”

The team’s go for the season is to get better every game, according to Herring.

“Each game is a growth opportunity,” Herring said. “The team culture is just as important as the way they play the game. I expect the girls to show up and work hard for themselves and their teammates, and they expect the same of me.”

