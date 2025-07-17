Boothbay 8 – Gray Post 2

The Boothbay 36ers beat Gray Post 8-2 in a Senior Legion baseball game on Saturday, July 12, in Boothbay.

The 36ers built a solid lead by scoring single runs in the first, second, third, and fifth innings before putting the game well out of reach with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. Finn Harkins (2R) and Shawn Gamage (1R, 3RBI, 1SB) hit a single and a double apiece and Maddox Cusumano (2RBI, 1SB) hit two singles to lead the Boothbay offense. Liam Jacobs (1R, 1RBI), Jacob Watkinson (1R) and Blade Brann hit one single each. Sam Markowitz (2R, 1SB) walked two times, stole a base, and scored a pair of runs.

Finn Harkins earned the win on the mound for the 36ers. Harkins allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five Gray batters in 6.1 innings. Aiden Sanborn relieved Harkins and gave up one run while tossing one strikeout in 0.1 innings.

Boothbay 13 – Windham 7

The 36ers won the first game of a doubleheader against the Windham South Paw Post 13-7 on Friday, July 11 in Boothbay.

Sam Markowitz (1R, 2RBI) hit a pair of doubles and Finn Harkins (2R, 1RBI, 1SB) hit two singles to lead Boothbay at the plate. Aiden Sanborn (1R, 1RBI) and Jacob Watkinson (1R, 1RBI) each hit one double and Maddox Cusumano (2R, 1RBI, 1SB), Blake Grady (1R, 3RBI), and Shawn Gamage (2R, 1RBI) each hit one single. Catcher Blade Brann (1R, 1RBI, 2SB) walked twice, stole a pair of bases, scored one run, and knocked in one. Liam Jacobs (2R) walked twice and scored two runs.

Watkinson was the winning pitcher, hurling four innings for the 36ers while allowing two earned runs, five hits, and one walk while striking out six Windham batters. Blake Grady and Braeden Toothaker pitched one inning apiece to close out the victory.

Boothbay 12 – Windham 3

The 36ers beat Windham 12-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, July 11 in Boothbay. Statistics were not available for the game.

Boothbay 4 – Capital Area 2

Boothbay fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but rallied for four runs while shutting out Capital Area the rest of the way to earn a 4-2 win on Thursday, July 10 in Boothbay. The 36ers struck out 13 times and mustered only one hit in the game but benefitted from four errors and five walks to score four runs to outpace Capital Area.

Liam Jacobs (1RBI) was hit by a pitch and had the only hit of the game for Boothbay, a single. Sam Markowitz (2R, 1SB) walked twice and scored a pair of runs to help generate some offense. Finn Harkins (1R, 1SB) and Shawn Gamage (1R) scored one run apiece.

Starting pitcher Liam Jacobs earned the win for Boothbay, allowing two runs on one hit and six walks during four innings on the mound. Jacobs had seven strikeouts. Aiden Sanborn relieved Jacobs and struck out two Capital Area batters while allowing one hit in two innings of work. Hayden Chase earned a save by shutting out Capital Area in the final inning while striking out a pair.

Boothbay 36ers 4 – Gray Post 3

The Boothbay 36ers continued their hot streak by beating the Gray Post 86 Warriors 4-3 in a Senior Legion baseball game on Tuesday, July 15 in New Gloucester. It was the fifth win in a row for the 36ers, who trailed 3-2 heading into the final inning but managed to score twice to overtake Gray Post 86.

The 36ers scored two runs in the first inning but saw the lead erased in the bottom of the second when Gray Post 86 plated a pair of runs to knot the score 2-2. Gray Post 86 scored their final run of the game in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead that would stand until the seventh inning when Boothbay rallied from behind for the win.

Hayden Chase pitched the first three innings for Boothbay, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three. Liam Jacobs relieved Chase and shut out the Warriors for the rest of the game to earn the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Aiden Sanborn (1R, 1SB) had a big game at the plate for the 36ers, knocking three singles. Shawn Gamage hit one double and Finn Harkins (1R) and Dom Frisone (1R, 1SB) each hit one single. Blake Grady (1RBI) walked once and knocked in a run for Boothbay. Boothbay improved to 7-2 on the season with the victory.

