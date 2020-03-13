Alicia Wenslow is New Addition at Cheney

Alicia Wenslow recently began working at Cheney Insurance in Damariscotta.

After graduating from the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania with a degree is psychology, Wenslow made her way to Maine. While working with autistic children, she obtained her Life and Health License.

Wenslow wanted to work for a company that had a strong team and was actively involved in community. Cheney Insurance was the perfect match. What Wenslow loves most about the business philosophy at Cheney is that it is not about sales goals but about helping people, and it is a locally owned company that gives back to the communities it serves. She loves the professional manner and genuine caring exhibited toward the customers and appreciates the support she receives from a very knowledgeable team in the business insurance division.

In her spare time, Wenslow plays classical guitar for special events, funerals, and weddings and enjoys writing and art-journaling. She continues to work with a young man with autism that she has helped since 2014.

Cheney Insurance is located at 277 Main St., Damariscotta. Wenslow can be reached at 563-3435 or aleciawenslow@cheneycompanies.com.

