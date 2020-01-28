An Open Letter to Lincoln County Republicans

To the editor:

I am writing regarding the article in the Jan. 23 Lincoln County News on the vandalization of a “Maine women for Trump” sign in Damariscotta. Clearly someone acted inappropriately, and I understand your frustration. Democrats have experienced people driving off the road to run over our hand-painted and other signs, repeatedly. Other signs have been mangled or stolen. We didn’t appreciate the people who did those things, however, we also didn’t jump to conclusions in the press about the character of all the people opposing our candidates.

The president does something every day to remind me why I could never support him. But I would not deface or destroy a sign, nor would any of the many other people I know who agree with me. To demonstrate that we understand your frustration, we’re interested in repainting your sign. Even better, we could do it together.

Chris Johnson, Somerville

Chair, Lincoln County Democratic Committee

