At the Lincoln

This weekend, join us for a family-friendly film or concert event! “The Legend of Ochi,” opening Friday, offers audiences themes of empathy and understanding, not to mention an adorable little creature! And we are pleased to welcome Tom DiMenna to the stage on Sunday to share “Story Songs of the ‘70s” with beloved hits from Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Chapin, and more!

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’

(PG-13; 1 hour, 40 minutess)

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians, McGwyer Mortimer (Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan) back together.

His fantasy turns into reality when the band mates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.

Final showing Thursday, June 12 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Renys.

Exhibition On Screen

‘Michelangelo: Love and Death’

(1 hour, 30 minutes)

The spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this Renaissance giant?

Michelangelo’s genius is evident in everything he touched. Beautiful and diverse works such as the towering statue of David, the moving Pietà in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter and his tour-de-force, the Sistine Chapel ceiling, still leave us breathless today.

Spanning his 88 years, “Michelangelo: Love and Death” takes a cinematic journey through the print and drawing rooms of Europe through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome, and the Vatican to seek out a deeper understanding of this legendary figure’s tempestuous life, his relationship with his contemporaries and his incredible legacy.

Through expert commentary, stunning visuals and Michelangelo’s own words, this film takes a fresh look at a master artist whose life and genius are celebrated in every mark he made.

Returning to cinemas in 2025 to celebrate this iconic artist’s 550th birthday, this is an encore showing.

Showings Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. and Friday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

‘The Legend of Ochi’

(PG; 1 hour, 36 minutes)

In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy farm girl named Yuri is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.

Showings Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m. (note early start time), and Wednesday, June 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with TD&H Painting.

‘Story Songs of the ‘70s’

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music as Maine musician Tom DiMenna and his talented band bring the iconic story songs of the 1970s to life.

DiMenna has a remarkable ability to channel the vocal and musical style of legendary artists Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Chapin, and more. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to their music, this performance promises to stir your soul, get your toes tapping, and have you humming along to the songs that defined a generation.

Join us for this one-of-a-kind tribute that will transport you back to the heart and soul of the ’70s.

Live on stage Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

‘Black Panther’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 14 minutes)

In celebration of Juneteenth join us for the film that was considered groundbreaking in showcasing a Black superhero cast with a predominantly Black creative team.

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king – and as Black Panther – gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Showings Thursday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Coming soon

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” (R) opens Friday, June 20

“Just Us” (NR) plays Sunday, June 22 (free showing)

“The Hero of Color City” (G) plays Sunday, June 22 (free showing)

“Friendship” (R) opens Friday, June 27

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $10 and $7. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.org. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.org to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

