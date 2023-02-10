Basketball teams wrap up seasons

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team wrapped up their KVAC season with a 48-36 win over Belfast. The Eagles finish the season with a 6-12 record. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 22 points and Natalie Kaler 17, both career high marks. Belfast was led by Jaiden Philbrook with 11 points.

Lincoln Academy boys closed out their KVAC season on Feb. 9 with an 81-27 road trip win at Belfast. The Eagles sank 14 3-pointers in the win. Scoring leaders for LA were Gabe Hagar with 24 points (4-3’s), EJ Hunt 7, and Lucas Houghton, AJ Giberson, Sammy Chapman and Tyson Ball 6 each. Belfast was led by KJ Payson with 13.

Boothbay girls finished their season with a loss, falling to Telstar 59-33 on Feb. 9 in make-up action. The Lady Seahawks end their MVC season with a 3-15 record. Scoring leaders for Boothbay were Tatum French with 13 points, and Magen Burge 8. Telstar was led by Megan Delts with 32 points and Erin Marshall 17.

Boothbay boys lost their season finale to Richmond 60-54 on Feb. 9 in the Seahawks nest. The game came down to foul shots, with the Bobcats sinking 18 of 24, including making 12 of 19 in the fourth quarter. Boothbay made 5 of 11, and missed five in the final minute and a half of the game. Boothbay was led in scoring by Drew Meader with 15, Gryffin Kristan 13, and Finn Harkins 10. Richmond was led by Hunter Mason 20, Connor Vachon 13 and Kenny Mecham 11. The Seahawks finish their MVC season with a 12- 6 record.

Wiscasset girls lost their final game of the season 30-17 to visiting Vinalhaven on Thursday morning. The Wolverines led 9-2 at the quarter and 12-10 at the half. Ball handler, rebounder and defensive ace Qiana Hyman fouled out late in the third quarter, and Vinalhaven’s Lydia Wentworth took full advantage to score 14 points in the final 10 minutes of play to lead Vinalhaven to the win. Wentworth led Vinalhaven with 21 points (28 rebounds). Wiscasset was led by Jordan Saylor with 6 points, and Michelle Farrin 5. Wiscasset finishes the season at 0-18.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

