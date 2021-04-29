Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

Daigle breaks Medomak 3200m record Medomak girls win meet with 11 first places

at

Connor Daigle, pictured hear running cross country last fall, broke Medomak Valley’s school record in the 3200m distance run on April 28 in Bath. (LCN file photo by Paula Roberts)

Connor Daigle broke the Medomak Valley 3200m record on April 28 at a track and field meet in Bath. The record, previously owned by Stacy Bryant was set 39 years ago in 1981 in a time of 9:56.8. Daigle broke the school record with a first place finish in 9:48.37.

Medomak Valley girls track and field team won a dual meet at Morse on April 29 in their season opener. The Lady Panthers collected 11 first places to score 87 points in the win. Morse scored 59.

A full report will appear in the May 6 edition of The Lincoln County News.

Medomak Valley senior Abby Lash placed second in the triple jump. (Paula Roberts photo)

