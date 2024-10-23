The Lincoln Academy field hockey team lost 9-1 to MCI on Senior Night, Monday, Oct. 21 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed only 2-0 at halftime, and narrowed the margin to 2-1 in the opening two minutes of the third quarter before the Huskies got their offense rolling downhill for the rest of the second half.

Lexie Houghton scored the lone goal for Lincoln Academy. Eagles goaltender Lucy Nolan made 22 saves in net.

Lincoln Academy fell to 4-10 on the season and failed to qualify for the Class B South playoffs. MCI improved to 6-8 and secured a playoff berth in Class C North.

