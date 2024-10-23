The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team continued their streak of good play by shutting out Morse 2-0 on Senior Night, Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Eagles nest. It was the fifth straight game without a loss for Lincoln Academy as they head into the playoffs with a 5-6-3 record. Morse dropped to 6-7-1 on the season.

The Eagles defense had a stellar game on the back end to help earn the shutout led by senior captain Hannah Abello. Lincoln Academy goalie Maggie Thompson made 10 saves in net for the Eagles to preserve the clean sheet.

Dynamic Eagles striker Mariam DeLisle, who was a pest to the Shipbuilders all night, scored the first goal of the game for the Eagles off a perfect through ball from Zofie Day halfway through the opening half. Lincoln Academy held a precarious 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Eagles struck again half way into the second half to gain some breathing room. Rowan Coffin gathered a pass from Day in the midfield and buried a low shot into the left corner of the Morse net to boost the Lincoln Academy advantage to 2-0. Morse tested Thompson on multiple occasions the rest of the way but the Eagles goalie and the defense were up to the task of preserving the shutout win.

