Election Results

All results are unofficial until certified by Maine’s secretary of state.

12:45 a.m.

Alna has reported unofficial results.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 10,368-7,806. Senate District 13 consists of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

In the race for House District 47, Wayne Farrin, D-Jefferson, leads Rep. Ed Polewarczyk, R-Wiscasset, 335-193. The district consists of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset.

Midnight

Unofficial results are in from Windsor.

In House District 62, Rep. Katrina Smith, R-Palermo, leads Pamela J. Swift, D-Palermo, 1,049-452. House District 62 includes Hibberts Gore and Somerville, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor.

Boothbay and Southport have also reported unofficial results.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 10,021-7,620. Senate District 13 consists of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, leads James William Hunt III, R-Southport, 3,412-1,801 in the race for House District 48. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

11:30 p.m.

Waldoboro has reported unofficial results.

With all unofficial results reported for all towns in House District 45, Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, defeats Jennifer Stone, D-Waldoboro, 3,074-2,337. The district consists of Bremen, Louds Island, and Waldoboro, as well as Friendship and Washington.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 8,068-5,487. Senate District 13 consists of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

11:15 p.m.

Newcastle’s unofficial results are in.

With all unofficial results reported for all towns in House District 46, Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, defeats Mary Lou Daxland, R-Newcastle, 4,111-2,182. The district consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 6,632-3,951. Senate District 13 consists of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

11:10 p.m.

With unofficial results in from Friendship and Louds Island, Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, leads Jennifer Stone, D-Waldoboro, 1,365-1,050 for House District 45. The district consists of Bremen, Louds Island, and Waldoboro, as well as Friendship and Washington.

11 p.m.

Unofficial results are in from Damariscotta and Bristol.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 5,664-3,555. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

For House District 46, Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Mary Lou Daxland, R-Newcastle, 3,151-1,788. The district consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

10:30 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor and Westport Island have reported unofficial results.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 2,448-1,803. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, leads James William Hunt III, R-Southport, 1,711-897 in the race for House District 48. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

10 p.m.

South Bristol has reported unofficial results.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 1,368-983. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, leads James William Hunt III, R-Southport, 442-257 in the race for House District 48. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

9:45 p.m.

Washington’s unofficial results are in.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 908-727. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

In the House District 45 race, Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, now leads Jennifer Stone, D-Waldoboro, 801-792. House District 45 is made up of Bremen, Louds Island, and Waldoboro, as well as Friendship and Washington.

9:15 p.m.

Bremen’s unofficial results are in.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, now leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 467-179. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

In the House District 45 race, Jennifer Stone, D-Waldoboro, leads Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, 377-217. House District 45 is made up of Bremen, Louds Island, and Waldoboro, as well as Friendship and Washington.

9 p.m.

The first results are in from Monhegan Island.

In the Senate District 13 race, Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Dale Harmon, R-East Boothbay, 54-8. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

For House District 46, Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Mary Lou Daxland, R-Newcastle, 54-8. The district consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

