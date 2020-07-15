Election Results

The Lincoln County News will post the results of local races as they become available. Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening. Polls closed at all locations at 8 p.m.

1 a.m. update

With unofficial results from Chelsea, Jefferson, Nobleboro, and Whitefield, Christopher Hamilton defeats Wayne Farrin 663-311 for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 88.

With unofficial results from Chelsea, Nobleboro, and Whitefield, Michael Lemelin leads Elizabeth Doyle 247-204 for the Republican nomination for Maine House District 88. Republican results for the race in Jefferson are still needed. House District 88 is Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

With unofficial results from Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, and Nobleboro, Lydia Crafts leads Wendy Pieh and David Levesque 664-588-194 in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 90. The district includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

11:45 p.m. update

With unofficial results from Nobleboro and Chelsea, Christopher Hamilton leads Wayne Farrin 262-100 for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 88. Michael Lemelin leads Elizabeth Doyle 192-76 for the Republican nomination. House District 88 is Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

With unofficial results from Bremen, Bristol, and Nobleboro, Wendy Pieh leads Lydia Crafts and David Levesque 430-426-128 in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 90. The district includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

10:15 p.m. update

Unofficial results from Nobleboro: In the Maine House District 88 primaries, Christopher Hamilton, of Whitefield, leads Wayne Farrin, of Jefferson, 92-54 for the Democratic nomination. Elizabeth Doyle, of Whitefield, leads Michael Lemelin, of Chelsea, for the Republican nomination, 46-35. House District 88 is Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

With Bristol and Nobleboro reporting, Lydia Crafts leads Wendy Pieh and David Levesque 358-306-112 in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 90. The district includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

9:30 p.m. update

Unofficial results from Bristol: Lydia Crafts, of Newcastle, received 292 votes, Wendy Pieh, of Bremen, received 225 votes, and David Levesque, of Newcastle, received 84 votes in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 90.

The district includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

