Erskine Eagles clip Panthers in overtime Erskine 1 - Medomak 0

Medomak Valley and Erskine Academy battled to a scoreless tie in regulation in KVAC boys soccer action on Sept. 21 in the Eagles nest. Erskine’s Holden McKenny scored with three seconds remaining in the first overtime to lift Erskine to victory.

