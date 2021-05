Erskine Academy softball handed Medomak Valley their second loss of the season 4-2 on May 21 in the Eagles nest. Hannah Huff collected the win and Maddi Boynton took the loss.

Tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Erskine rallied for two runs. Emma Fortin walked, Mackenzie Kutniewski singled and both scored on a Chryssy Mahoney double.

Natalie Stewart and Bella LaFrance had the only hits for the Panthers, and Kutniewski, Mahoney and Toner the only hits for Erskine.

