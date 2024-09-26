First Friday Art Series Continues At Whitefield Library

Continuing its First Friday Art series, the Whitefield Library will host an artist’s reception for Marlene Barter from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Light refreshments will be served.

Barter’s inspiring paintings are featured at the library throughout the month of October.

Barter was born and raised in Taos, N.M. and grew up surrounded by stunning southwestern landscape, along with the culture and creative influences of the native people. She was raised surrounded by the local potters, painters, jewelers; all of whom were a big influence on her unique style.

As a self-taught artist, Barter has studied a diverse range of other artists, from the old masters to more contemporary expressionists and abstract creators. Her use of gold is invocative of one of her favorite artists, Gustav Klimt.

Barter moved to Maine in the early 2000s and became inspired by the rugged landscape, the people, and the culture. She regularly finds inspiration from her life, her experiences, family, friends, and animals. A nature lover, Barter spends a good deal of time in the woods, gathering creative inspiration from the changing seasons.

Her mediums range from acrylic on wood, watercolors, and even fabric art. Her work has been shown over the years at several local galleries, coffee shops, and gift stores. She currently lives with her family in Jefferson, where she creates her art in a small studio in her house in the woods.

This event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Located at 1 Arlington Lane, Whitefield, Whitefield Library is open 1-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 549-0170 or go to whitefieldlibrary.org.

