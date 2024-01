The Forest Hills boys basketball team played an aggressive style of hoops while defeating the Wolverines 65-35 on Monday, Jan. 29 in Wiscasset. Spencer Pinkham and Landin Shirey led the Wolverines (8-8) with ten points apiece. Cooper Daigle scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 11-5 on the season.

