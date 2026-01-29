Gapski Wins Long Jump and Triple Jump for Boothbay-Wiscasset

Wiscasset sophomore Ben Gapski won the long jump and the triple jump at a track meet on Friday, Jan. 23 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Gapski won the long jump with a leap of 18-10.75 and the triple jump with a distance of 38-0. He also placed second in the 55m hurdles (8.87).

Male and female athletes competed in three different divisions at the meet: junior (JV), senior (varsity), and open (varsity).

Gapski competed at the meet as the only member of the Boothbay Wiscasset cooperative team, which placed fifth out of seven teams in the senior division and fourth in the open division among seven teams. The Boothbay Region High School girls team placed fifth in the junior division out of six teams, fifth in the senior division out of six teams, and sixth in the open division out of six teams. The Boothbay boys placed third in the junior division out of six teams, tied for sixth in the senior division out of seven teams, and finished seventh in the open division out of seven teams.

Girls results

Moriah Smith placed third in the 55m dash in the junior division (8.21). Rose Campbell placed fourth in the senior division shot put (24-1.75), sixth in the 55m dash in the senior division (7.99), and seventh in the senior division 200m dash (29.42). Maggie McCarthy established two personal records as she placed fifth in the 800m run in the open division (3:00.98) and fourth in the 2-mile run in the girls open division (14:25.12). Zuri Smith won the shot put event in the junior division and set a new personal best with a throw of 28-3. Jess Raburn also set a new personal best as she placed third in the shot put in the junior division (22-7.5). Kora McKenney placed seventh in the shot put in the senior division (18-11.25).

Boys results

Isaac Fanslau set two new school records during the meet. Fanslau won the 200m dash in the junior division (24.89) and placed second in the 55m dash in the junior division (7.12). Aron Geddes set a personal best as he placed seventh in the 55m dash in the junior division (7.53). Dominic Dipippio placed fourth in the 55m hurdles in the junior division (12.05). A.J. Crocker placed fifth in the 2 mile run in the open division with a time of 10:58.12. Ross Gaffney set a personal best as he placed sixth in the 2-mile run in the open division (12:36.78). Casey Phelps set a personal best as he placed fourth in the shot put in the senior division with a throw of 35-5.5. Logan Bourne placed fifth in the shot put in the senior division (34-9.75).

The Boothbay boys 4×200 relay team placed third in the open division with a time of 1:46.16. Fanslau, Geddes, Lysander Lefevre, and Gapski each ran a leg.

