Great Guitarists Coming to Boothbay Harbor Sept. 14

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the California Guitar Trio appears on the Boothbay Harbor Opera House stage, with special guest Peppino D’Agostino.

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for the California Guitar Trio. Since 1991, this acoustic-electric group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. The trio’s questing spirit drives it to explore the intersections between rock, jazz, classical, and world music. It even throws in the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure.

Comprised of Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber and Paul Richards, the California Guitar Trio has established a unique, personal connection with audiences. In addition to dazzling musicianship and interplay, the group’s shows are full of stories and humor. The group’s 21 albums, have been streamed over 115 million times on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The trio’s output has served as the soundtrack for Olympics coverage, and programs on CNN, CBS, NBC, and ESPN. NASA has used their music to wake the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor.

The California Guitar Trio’s lineup is the sum of its distinct parts. A Utah native now residing in Los Angeles, Paul Richards immersed himself in rock, blues, and jazz during his early days and while attending the University of Utah’s jazz guitar program. Bert Lams, originally from Belgium, graduated from the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Music in Brussels, winning awards in classical guitar performance. Tom Griesgraber, the only California native in the group, is a virtuoso player of the Chapman Stick, a guitar/bass hybrid tapping instrument invented in California by Emmett Chapman. Griesgraber is a graduate of the Berklee School of Music on Boston.

The trio will be joined in their Opera House show by finger-style guitarist Peppino D’Agostino. A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 35 years ago. In 2017, Guitar Player Magazine listed him as one of the “50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar.” The CD, “Every Step of The Way,” was awarded by Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards with a Bronze medal for “Best Acoustic Album of All Time.”

His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the 10 best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine. D’Agostino gives guitar workshops, master classes, and seminars worldwide and frequently shares the stage with guitar greats Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor, and others.

For guitar players, or those who just enjoy extraordinary musical talent, or both, tonight is a night to settle into the historic Opera House. Special advance discounted tickets are $25 and available only directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available only at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m

