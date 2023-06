GRH & Sons Inc. Storage Facility defeated Colby & Gale 12-8 on June 10 to win the Lincoln Little League softball championship. Aubree Brewer pitched a no-hitter in the win of GRH (7K, 13B). Madi Riley took the loss (3K, 9B, 7H).

Hitting for GRH were Brea Lafrenaye with three singles, Peyton Johnson and Ellie Flagg two singles each, and Josie Carr a single.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print