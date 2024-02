Gabe Hagar scored his 1,000 career point on a short jump shot in the Eagles’ 77-28 win over Leavitt on Friday, Feb. 2 in the Eagles nest. The senior scored 22 points in the game to lift the Eagles to a 13-3 record as they approach the Class B South playoffs. A ceremony was held by Lincoln Academy to recognize the achievement, and the Leavitt team showed good sportsmanship by congratulating Hagar, too.

