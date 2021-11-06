Hermon upset top seed Medomak Valley 16-12 in a North C semi-final match on Nov. 6 in Bath. The Hawks jumped out to a 16-0 first half lead. Johnny Kokoska ran for the first touchdown. Hermon scored with two seconds left in the half, after the Panthers stopped them with goal line stands on second and third down. On the fourth down, Gary Glidden scored on a one yard run for the Hawks.

Medomak scored with 9:23 to go in the third period when Levi Ward ran down the middle for a 17 yard touchdown run. The Panthers were unsuccessful on a two point conversion attempt. Hayden Staples broke free for a long run with 6:39 to go in the third to pull Medomak within four. Bud Coulter intercepted the Panthers two point conversion attempt.

