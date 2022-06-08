John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old.

Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and John A. Arsenault, known as Johnny.

Surviving are his wife Laura of nearly 72 years; and their three sons, all of Boothbay: Billy Arsenault and his wife Paula, grandson Max and wife Jessie and their son, Jax, grandson, Roy; Gary Arsenault and his wife Debbie, granddaughter, Lisa and her husband Lee, of Colchester, England, grandson, Alex and his wife Chantalle and their sons, Byron and Chase; Ronny Arsenault and his wife Abbe and two grandsons, Jack and Jules; cousin, Edward Sprague and his wife Ellen of Chelmsford Mass; many relatives across the border in Canada. Jolly and Laura had three sons, five grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandsons, and they all knew him as “Ba,’’ their own special nickname for their beloved grandfather.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. by Seaside Lodge No. 144 on Thursday, June 9 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A service to celebrate Jolly’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay followed by a reception. Contributions in Jolly’s memory may be made to the Boothbay Region Cemetery District, P.O. Box 576, Boothbay, ME 04537.

To read the full obituary or to share condolences with the family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Midcoast Crematory, Boothbay.

