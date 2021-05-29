Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Johnson and Campbell take first for LA KVAC small and medium school track championships

at

Erica Johnson won the KVAC 100m hurdles, and Jennifer Campbell the KVAC high jump at the small and medium school championships, held May 28 at Brunswick High School.

A full report will appear in the June3 issue of The Lincoln County News.

Maddy Mercer and Erica Johnson approach the first hurdle in the 100m hurdles. Johnson placed first in the KVAC in the event. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lady Eagle Jennifer Campbell won the KVAC high jump. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^