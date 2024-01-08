Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

LA Basketball Schedule Changes

at

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball game against Belfast originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been postponed. The game will be made up on Thursday, Feb. 1 at home. Freshmen will play 3:30 p.m., JV will play at 5 p.m., and varsity will play at 6:30 p.m.

The girls games at Belfast are still on for Jan. 8.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, there will be no freshmen boys game at Erskine. The times of the games have been moved up to beat the pending storm.  JV boys will play at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.

The girls will play Erskine at home, with JV playing at 3:30 p.m. and varsity following at 5 p.m.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^