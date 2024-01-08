LA Basketball Schedule Changes

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball game against Belfast originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been postponed. The game will be made up on Thursday, Feb. 1 at home. Freshmen will play 3:30 p.m., JV will play at 5 p.m., and varsity will play at 6:30 p.m.

The girls games at Belfast are still on for Jan. 8.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, there will be no freshmen boys game at Erskine. The times of the games have been moved up to beat the pending storm. JV boys will play at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.

The girls will play Erskine at home, with JV playing at 3:30 p.m. and varsity following at 5 p.m.

