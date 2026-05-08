The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team won a pair of matches over Belfast and Cape Elizabeth, but suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of MCI.

Two Eagles qualified for the boys singles state championship tournament by winning matches at the regional qualifier on Saturday, May 2 at Colby College in Waterville. George Siegel and Claus Hinck advanced to the state championships, which will begin on Thursday, May 14 at Bates College in Lewiston.

MCI 3 – Lincoln 2

The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team lost 3-2 to undefeated MCI on Monday, May 4 in Pittsfield. The loss dropped Lincoln to 4-1 on the season, but the Eagles still have a strong grip on first place in the Class B South Heal Point Standings.

“MCI has a solid team,” said Eagles head coach Mike Blake. “They won the international student player lottery, and because they have a lot of boarding students, their team can vary greatly from season to season. We’ll get another crack at them in two weeks.”

Claus Hinck lost to MCI’s Francesco Tumsich 6-0, 6-0 in first singles. Harry Holstrom beat LA’s Desmond Conlin 6-2, 6-2 in second singles. LA’s George Siegel beat Guille Rosannon 6-2, 6-0 in third singles.

The Lincoln Academy duo of Miles Hagan and James Hanley beat Spence Maloney and Jacob Leo 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in first doubles. MCI’s Tyson Thompson and Martin Herrando beat Cody Light and Otto Hinck 6-2, 6-0.

Lincoln 5 – Belfast 0

The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team shut out Belfast 5-0 on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. The Eagles only lost four out of 64 games on the way to the lopsided win.

Claus Hinck defeated Nick Hidock 6-0, 6-1 in first singles. Desmond Conlin shut out Miles Tolliver 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. George Siegel won the third singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Owen Tomalty.

The Eagles duo of Miles Hagan and James Hanley beat Ian Beal and Lucien Densmore 6-0, 6-2 in first doubles. Otto Hinck and Cody Light paired up to beat Kale Fowler and Theo Bluhm 6-1, 6-0 in third singles.

Lincoln 3 – Cape Elizabeth 2

The Eagles boys tennis squad edged Cape Elizabeth 3-2 on Thursday, April 30 at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta. The Eagles led 2-1 after the third singles match and the two doubles matches had concluded. The final two matches that would determine the winner between the two Class B South rivals, first singles and second singles, were very close.

Desmond Conlin lost to Cape’s Kenyon Smith in first singles, 2-6, 6-7 (6-8) to tie the score 2-2, which created some tension in the ongoing second singles contest that would determine the team victor. Lincoln’s George Siegel defeated Matty Berman 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in second singles.

Miles Hagan won the third singles match 6-2, 6-2 over Luke Schoenbaum. LA’s James Hanley and Cody Light lost 6-3, 6-1 to Leland O’Reilly and Thomas O’Reilly in first doubles. The Eagles duo of Otto Hinck and Finley Greenleaf won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 over Dominik Linnell and Massi Rourgh in second doubles.

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