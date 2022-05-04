Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LA softball sink Windjammers Lincoln 6 - Camden 3

at

Lincoln softball improved to 3-2 with a 6-3 win over Camden Hills on May 3. Grace Houghton struck out 7 (3H)

Kat Johnson steals second for the Lady Eagles.

in the win. The Lady Eagles were led at the plate by Payson Kaler with a double and single. (2 RBI), and Kat Johnson a single (2RBI).

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^