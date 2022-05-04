Lincoln softball improved to 3-2 with a 6-3 win over Camden Hills on May 3. Grace Houghton struck out 7 (3H)
in the win. The Lady Eagles were led at the plate by Payson Kaler with a double and single. (2 RBI), and Kat Johnson a single (2RBI).
