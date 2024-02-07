The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team took the Mustangs for a wild and crazy ride on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the Eagles nest. The Lady Eagles avenged a loss at Mt.View earlier this season to improve their record to 10-7. Lincoln took the lead for good on a Mariam DeLisle 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer, 9-7. The Eagles led 18-13 at the half and 38-26 at the end of three. Mt.View trailed by as many as 15 in the final quarter, before stampeding back to pull within eight. The Eagles held on to ride the Mustangs out of town with a 53-42 LA win.

Mt.View made 24 of 41 fouls shots in the loss, and Lincoln made 10 of 12 in the win.

Lincoln was led by DeLisle with 20 points and Natalie Kaler 13. The Mustangs were led by Arianna Bradeed with 21, and Madison Bennett and Savannah Lorenz had 9 each.

