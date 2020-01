Boothbay girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset 48-34 on Jan. 10 in the Lady Seahawk nest. Boothbay jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter lead then coasted, with players splitting playing time evenly. The Seahawks were led by Chloe Arsenault with 11 points, Madison Faulkingham 7, and Haley Abbott, Glory Blethen, Mara Gentry and Kylie Brown 6 each. Wiscasset was led by Kateleen Trask with 17 and Bri Colson-Orr 8.

