Lincoln Academy Fields Young Boys Basketball Team

With just one senior, Lincoln Academy is fielding a young boys basketball team this season. The Eagles return just four players from a team that went winless in 2019-20.

Returnees include lone senior William Banks, juniors Nick Prior and Gavin Dolloff, and sophomore Jake Masters.

“We are going to be young. I really like the enthusiasm in practice. They have a great attitude. It is going to be fun,” 10th-year coach Ryan Ball said.

With just 18 athletes out for basketball, JV games have been moved to alternate dates.

The Eagles opened their season Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Richmond, with just six practices under their belts.

“It will be good to see where we are at. We have young kids that are way undersized. I am hoping our hustle will make up for some of the rebounding issues we will have,” Ball said before the game.

“It will be a good building year. We have some really good freshmen to add to this group next year. Hopefully we will be a competitive program soon. I really think we will start turning the corner here in the next couple of years,” Ball said.

Playing varsity for the Eagles are senior William Banks, juniors Griffen Bond, Colin Dalton, Colin Bradbury, Nick Prior, Gavin Dolloff, and Riley DeLisle; sophomore Jake Masters; and freshmen Tucker Stiles, Lucas Houghton, Braxton Crockett, and Gabe Hagar.

Players and everyone else in the gym must wear masks. Because of the state’s 50-person limit on gatherings, no spectators will be allowed in the gym. Games will be broadcast live on Lincoln Academy’s Facebook page. Lincoln County Television will broadcast games the next day and make them available for viewing on demand anytime after they have aired.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

